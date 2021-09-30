CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Local immigrants say they hope President Biden can keep his promise on DACA

FOX 43
FOX 43
 4 days ago
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Arlette Morales of York is currently a freshman at York College and says she hopes President Biden can keep his promise of working to help Dreamers. "I want the Biden Administration to remember who got them into office and to not forget about us because he promised us in his first 100 days in office that he would act and it's been overdue," Morales said. "Those 100 days have passed and we're still here."

State
Pennsylvania State
PRX

Biden administration takes step to 'bulletproof' DACA

Since Dip Patel turned 21, he has had to rely on temporary visas to stay in the US. Patel was born in India but came to the country from Canada with his parents when he was 9. Previously, he had legal status through their long-term visa. Patel, now a pharmacist...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

New Biden rules would limit arrest, deportation of migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing bipartisan criticism over its approach to immigration, the Biden administration on Thursday announced new rules that require authorities to only pursue migrants who recently crossed into the country without permission or are deemed to pose a threat to public safety. The new guidelines replace interim rules...
POTUS
Villanovan

Biden Betrays Immigrants He Promised to Protect

In the wake of a previous administration heavily criticized for its treatment of immigrants, President Joe Biden ran on a platform to fundamentally uplift the current immigration system and expedite the process for immigrants to become legal U.S. citizens. Per his campaign’s website, he promised to modernize our immigration system, welcome immigrants in our communities and reassert America’s commitment to asylum-seekers and refugees. “It’s wrong,” asserts an official campaign statement on Trump-era policy, “and it stops when Joe Biden is elected president.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Teen Vogue

Documented Dreamers Lack the Protections DACA Offers Young Immigrants

I’ve lived in the United States with documented status since I was four months old, but I may soon have to leave this country because of our broken immigration system. This situation has impacted every aspect of my life that you can imagine: education, career, social life — even my relationship with myself. And I’m just one of over 200,000 children who have to deal with this. We were brought here as little kids, but still have no clear path to a permanent stay. We’re called Documented Dreamers, the children of long-term visa holders trapped in immigration limbo.
IMMIGRATION
#Illegal Immigrants#Daca#Immigration Policy#Homeland Security#York College#The Biden Administration#Fafsa
abc27.com

Biden administration proposes rule to reinstate DACA

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden administration wants to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and has a new rule to re-establish it after a federal judge stopped new applications in July. The judge ruled new applications could no longer be accepted because the program was unlawful, in...
U.S. POLITICS
kurv.com

Biden Proposes DACA Workaround: A Rule To Shield ‘Dreamers’

The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that would shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation. It is the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The proposal seeks...
U.S. POLITICS
newsy.com

Biden Administration Unveils New DACA Plan For Young Immigrants

The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation. It's the latest maneuver in a long-running battle over the policy's legality. The proposed regulation attempts to satisfy concerns of a federal judge in Houston...
IMMIGRATION
news4sanantonio.com

Biden tries to defend DACA, here's what his moves mean

SAN ANTONIO - President Biden is stepping in to defend DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program that protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. DACA has been at the center of a lawsuit after a judge in Houston said it was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Las Vegas Sun

Biden administration moves to protect DACA beneficiaries

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans to publish a proposed rule today in hopes of preserving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young adults from deportation and allowed them to legally work in the United States. The proposal is especially...
IMMIGRATION
KSAT 12

DACA recipients hold out hope immigration reform will be revived in Congress

SAN ANTONIO – Much like many of the estimated 600,000 DACA recipients, Andrea Ramos Fernandez and Monsi Contreras were disappointed with Sunday’s decision to remove immigration reform from the pending $3.5 trillion budget proposal in Congress. A UTSA graduate now earning a master’s degree in public administration from New York...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NPR

The Biden Administration Is Fighting In Court To Keep A Trump-Era Immigration Policy

The Biden administration is removing thousands of migrants from a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas. Roughly 10,000 migrants, many from Haiti, have been camped out there in squalid conditions since last week. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the site today and pledged to ramp up removal and expulsion flights of arriving migrants.
DEL RIO, TX
pbs.org

As U.S. deports Haitian migrants, fate of DACA immigrants also hangs in the balance

Thousands of migrants — most of whom are from Haiti — have been removed from an encampment in the town of Del Rio, Texas, along the U.S. southern border as U.S. officials have started to take more aggressive steps to stop the encampment from growing further. Major recent developments in Congress will also touch on the broader U.S. immigration policy. Yamiche Alcindor and Lisa Desjardins report.
DEL RIO, TX
americasvoice.org

Democrats Need to Keep Their Promises on Immigration, Not Bow to an Unelected Parliamentarian Who Got it Wrong

Two leading voices are making the case why Democrats need to keep their promises and deliver on citizenship for millions. Lorella Praeli, co-president of Community Change Action and former Latino vote director for the Hillary Clinton campaign, argues that Democrats need to deliver on their promises. In a national AP wire story by Steve Peoples, she says:
IMMIGRATION
