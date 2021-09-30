Local immigrants say they hope President Biden can keep his promise on DACA
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Arlette Morales of York is currently a freshman at York College and says she hopes President Biden can keep his promise of working to help Dreamers. "I want the Biden Administration to remember who got them into office and to not forget about us because he promised us in his first 100 days in office that he would act and it's been overdue," Morales said. "Those 100 days have passed and we're still here."
