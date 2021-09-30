Local immigrants say they hope President Biden can keep his promise on DACA

I’ve lived in the United States with documented status since I was four months old, but I may soon have to leave this country because of our broken immigration system. This situation has impacted every aspect of my life that you can imagine: education, career, social life — even my relationship with myself. And I’m just one of over 200,000 children who have to deal with this. We were brought here as little kids, but still have no clear path to a permanent stay. We’re called Documented Dreamers, the children of long-term visa holders trapped in immigration limbo.

