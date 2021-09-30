CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

A Missing Drunk Man Spent Hours Helping a Search Party Look for Himself

river1037.com
 4 days ago

The search efforts for a missing person can be intense, so they’re usually willing to accept ANY help they can get. Even if it’s the person they’re searching for. (???) A man in Turkey was reported missing on Tuesday, after his loved ones lost touch with him for several hours. Apparently, he’d gone out drinking with some friends, and then wandered into the woods.

www.river1037.com

Comments / 0

Related
tasteofhome.com

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great ways to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in-your-face.
HOME & GARDEN
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Turkey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

Four Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade. The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemned to house arrest in his home several miles away for stalking a former lover.
ACCIDENTS
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
washingtonnewsday.com

On a trampoline with children at a birthday party, a man breaks his neck.

Man breaks neck on trampoline with birthday party children. David Small was attending a birthday at his nephew’s house when he fell on a trampoline, landing on his head. A man who shattered his neck in a bizarre trampoline accident received the life-altering news that he might be paralyzed as a result of the injury.
ACCIDENTS
Chattanooga Daily News

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Two men arrested after footage of girl’s drink allegedly being spiked in nightclub posted on social media

Two men have been arrested after a video posted on social media purportedly showed a female nightclubber’s drink being spiked in Bristol.The video, which was recorded in a nightclub in Bristol, appeared to show a man dropping a pill into a woman’s drink while reaching for his own.Avon and Somerset Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.Two 18-year-old men from Gloucestershire have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance a taken into custody, police said.Their statement, which called for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, included advice for anyone who believes their or a friend’s drink has been spiked.“If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out, we’d recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice,” the statement said.“The same applies if you’re with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with.”It added: “Adding a substance to someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission is a serious offence, especially if used for the commission of other offences, and could result in serious harm if the person suffers an adverse reaction.”PA
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Robbed Inside Bathroom In McDonald’s In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 68-year-old man was shot and robbed inside a bathroom at a McDonald’s in Chatham on Saturday morning. According to Chicago Police, the man was shot in the right leg by another man, who then took the victim’s belongings. Police did not provide the name of the business, located in the 0-99 block of East 87th Street. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the robbery happened at the McDonald’s on that block. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. According to police dispatch reports, the suspected robber got on a northbound CTA red line train carrying a Nike bag. No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy