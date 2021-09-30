Unvaccinated Denver police officer facing termination says 'quite a few' colleagues are leaving over mandate

Police officers are failing to raise concerns about their colleagues because of a “culture of protection” within the force that leaves some in fear of retaliation if they complain. The comments about the state of the police force, made by former constables and inspectors, came as Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced on Thursday to a whole-life tariff for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard. The force is now facing questions over why he was not investigated for previous allegations of indecent exposure. Couzens, who was reportedly known as “the rapist” by colleagues, had been accused of...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO