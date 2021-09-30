SD Week 6 football preview: Sikeston to host rival Cape Central for first Battle of I-55 trophy

Last week: Sikeston lost Jackson 50-7; Cape Central lost to Farmington 21-0 Notes: This year’s meeting between the two rivals is the 110th in history but this year the two programs will be playing for more as it will mark the first ever “Battle for I-55” game. “This year and years to come is a trophy game,” said Sikeston coach Treston Pulley. “The winner takes home the trophy. I am excited about bringing some excitement to a long lived rivalry. Can't wait for kick off.” Sikeston has not beaten Cape Central since former Bulldogs coach Kent Gibbs took over the Tiger program in 2019. The Bulldogs catch a winless Cape Central in the midst of a three-game stretch where the Tigers have not scored, good for a defense allowing 25 points per game. Cape Central scored 19 points in their opening game and have been held scoreless since. The Tigers, who play with a large group of freshman and sophomores, did have some bright spots last week with freshman speedster Cortez Hopkins breaking loose on a 50-yard run and sophomore quarterback Adrian Fox finding junior receiver Clayton McCard eight times. Cape Central is allowing 40 points per game as the Sikeston offense looks to get back in the groove after falling to juggernaut Jackson last week. Junior quarterback Joseph Heckemeyer found senior receiver C.J. Posey for a 71-yard touchdown, but that was the only offensive highlight against the Indians. The Sikeston running game was stifled last week, being held to 27 yards while the Bulldogs only threw for 105. The game is Sikeston’s homecoming with the homecoming queen announced at halftime and the Sikeston Public Schools Foundation Tailgate beginning at 4:30 p.m. until game time in the lawn behind the SHS pavilion. Admission to the tailgate is $5 with ages 2 and under free.