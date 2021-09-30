CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

HBO Max Adds Marvel Classic To Its Lineup

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has added a new superhero movie to its lineup -- but while Warner Bros. is the parent company of DC, this time it's a Marvel Comics adaptation. Blade, the 1998 adaptation of Marvel's vampire hunter, is lurking around HBO Max's new arrivals list just in time for Halloween. The timing is kind of perfect for HBO Max, since Blade recently trended on Twitter, with fans crediting the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and comic book movies as a whole to the movie. The film stars Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Stephen Dorff, and Donal Logue, among others.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam Blockbuster Misfire to Leave HBO Max This Week

Several acclaimed movies are leaving HBO Max in the next few days, as well as a movie featuring former Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, a box office bomb at the time of its release in 2017, is leaving HBO Max on Friday, Sept. 24. Only one other film starring Hunnam is also available on HBO Max.
MOVIES
Popculture

Promising HBO Max Show Canceled

HBO Max has opted not to move forward with a second season of Generation, the teen dramedy that was the streamer's first pilot to go to series. HBO Max announced last week that it canceled Generation after just a single season, confirming in a statement obtained by TV Line that it would "not be moving forward with a second season of Generation." Per the show's official description, Generation followed "a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community."
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Can't Wait for Marvel Fans to See the 'Wicked' Sequel

Ahead of his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors is stoked for fans to check out the "wicked" movie. After Majors appeared as a Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki, the actor will be back as Kang in the upcoming sequel. Given Majors' performance in Loki, there's a tremendous amount of excitement from Marvel fans for the imminent arrival of Kang, whom the actor is just as excited to be playing for the fans.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Marv Wolfman
Person
Stephen Dorff
Person
Donal Logue
Person
David S. Goyer
Person
Wesley Snipes
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
PennLive.com

Following the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Disney will release the rest of its 2021 movies in theaters: Here’s what’s coming

Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg News (TNS) Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Comic Book Movies#Marvel Comics#Dc#Twitter#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Scooby#Howard The Duck
92.7 WOBM

New HBO Max Spot Reveals First Footage From ‘Peacemaker’

If you watched all 17 hours of the Emmys this year, and you stuck it out to hour 15, then you were treated to a spot for HBO Max and all the films and shows they have coming up through the end of 2021 and into 2022. The lineup includes films like Dune, King Richard, The Matrix Resurrections, and shows like Insecure, Succession, and the new Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. The spot also featured our very first (and, sadly, very brief) glimpse of footage from the upcoming Peacemaker TV series.
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'Blade' Movie: Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About the MCU Film

We've been waiting a really, really, really long time for this movie but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Blade film is now finally on track. Marvel hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will finally bring the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has brought Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the project. Tariq is perhaps best known for his work on Mogul Mowgli.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

HBO Max shares first glimpse at The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker

During yesterday’s Emmy Awards, HBO Max released a promo showcasing several of its upcoming series and movies, including a brief five seconds of first-look footage from The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker; skip to the 30 second mark to check it out in the video below…. Peacemaker sees John Cena reprising...
MOVIES
Gamespot

HBO Max Drops A New Clip Of Peacemaker Series

In a new trailer for its upcoming programming slate, HBO Max has nonchalantly tucked away a few glorious until-now unseen seconds of its Peacemaker series starring John Cena. As was recently announced, The Suicide Squad spin-off is expected to hit the streaming service in January. The HBO Max series will...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max Reportedly Considering Gotham Reboot

Fox’s Gotham was never supposed to be prestige television, but it cultivated a sizeable fanbase across its five seasons anyway. The early episodes had a lot of people questioning the decision to give the green light to a Batman-focused project that wouldn’t feature the Dark Knight in costume until the final moments of the finale, but it worked out pretty well in the end.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

The Matrix: Resurrections, Dune & More Teased in HBO Max Fall Sizzle Reel

A new trailer for HBO Max, which aired during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, teases the sheer number of major projects set to hit the streaming platform over the next few months. The footage, which offers our first look at The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker, also debuts brief glimpses at the likes of such highly anticipated projects as the Sex and the City sequel seriesAnd Just Like That..., the latest seasons of Euphoria and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as teasing the arrival of cinematic ventures such as The Matrix Resurrections and Dune.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

HBO Max trailer shows off new Matrix 4 and Peacemaker footage

HBO Max has unveiled a brand new trailer showing off the first footage for its upcoming slate of movies and TV shows, including The Matrix 4: Resurrections, Peacemaker, Dune, and Succession season 3. The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker sees John Cena's character, an antihero who believes in peace at...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Last Chance: Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in October 2021

HBO Max delivered good news to subscribers on Thursday, revealing the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to the service in October. It's always fun to see what's set to arrive in the coming weeks, but that monthly list also comes with some bad news. HBO Max also announced the lineup of movies that will be departing the service over the course of October, and a lot of great titles are making an exit.
TV SHOWS
96.7 KISS FM

DC Comics Documentary Series Coming To HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a three-part documentary series on the history and legacy of DC Comics. Oscar-nominated director and producer Leslie Iwerks will helm the project, with fellow executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden on board as well. Iwerks will share directing duties with Mark Catalena. According...
TV SERIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on HBO Max ASAP

How did comic book movies become so incredibly dominant in the 21st century?. The last decade has seen an influx of superhero movies at a rate never seen before. However, there were always signs that comic book adaptations would be successful, the earliest perhaps being Richard Donner’s Superman (1978), starring Christopher Reeve. Superman was a hit, with the movie pushing back against the idea that big-screen heroes couldn’t sell.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy