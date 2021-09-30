HBO Max Adds Marvel Classic To Its Lineup
HBO Max has added a new superhero movie to its lineup -- but while Warner Bros. is the parent company of DC, this time it's a Marvel Comics adaptation. Blade, the 1998 adaptation of Marvel's vampire hunter, is lurking around HBO Max's new arrivals list just in time for Halloween. The timing is kind of perfect for HBO Max, since Blade recently trended on Twitter, with fans crediting the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and comic book movies as a whole to the movie. The film stars Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Stephen Dorff, and Donal Logue, among others.comicbook.com
Comments / 0