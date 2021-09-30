CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Sikeston soccer drops heartbreaker to Calloway County

By Staff report-Standard Democrat
semoball.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY, Ky. — The Sikeston Bulldogs soccer squad traveled to Murray, Ky Tuesday to take on the Calloway County Lakers and lost a heartbreaker 2-1. Early in the contest Sikeston fans were brought to their feet when Dylan Thornbrough connected up with Brice Gordon. Gordon went one-on-one with a shot to the keepers right which appeared to go in the goal and bounce out. As the players celebrated the goal the ball was kicked out by a Calloway defender, stunning the squad who clearly thought a goal had been scored.

