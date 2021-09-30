Disney World Announces Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Opening Date

Disney World's immersive Star Wars hotel will open early next year. Disney Parks just announced that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open on March 1, 2022. Fans can start booking their trip beginning on October 28, 2021. Disney Vacation Club members, Disney Passholders and Disney Visa Cardmembers will also be contacted for a "special booking opportunity" in the coming weeks. The new hotel is unlike anything else as Disney World, as it immerses visitors in a Star Wars story that plays out over the course of two days. Visitors will spend most of their time on the Halycon, a galactic starcruiser "making their way through the galaxy." Various cast members in the hotel will play Jedi, smugglers, and First Order agents, and visitors are encouraged to dress up and get in character for the entire trip. The vacation package also includes a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studio.