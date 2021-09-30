AT&T to require unionized workers to get vaccine

© Getty Images

AT&T will require unionized workers to comply with its vaccine mandate beginning next year, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The Dallas-based telecommunications company said that all employees represented by the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union must be fully compliant with the vaccine mandate by Feb. 1, unless they get an approved accommodation.

The policy applies to workers in company stores, people who go to client or customer events or sites, and those who are temporarily working from home.

The company has already mandated that most management employees be vaccinated by Oct. 11.

A union official told The Hill that it engaged with negotiations with AT&T over the policy but reached an “impasse.”

The two sides never came to a final, mutual agreement. However, CWA was able to get AT&T to agree to some modifications to the policy.

Among the modifications was pushing back the deadline to be vaccinated from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1. Additionally, employees who are not vaccinated by Feb. 1 will have a 60-day unpaid “reconsideration period,” the official said.

Employees who are discharged for violating the policy will be marked as “rehireable.”

An AT&T spokesperson didn't directly comment on the negotiation process when asked by The Hill, but said the company implemented the vaccine mandate "following discussions with our union partners."

AT&T is one of the largest employers of union-represented employees, and the only major wireless company in the U.S. with a union-represented non-management workforce. CWA represents over 150,000 employees at AT&T.

Dozens of companies have mandated employees get vaccinated in recent months amid an increase in coronavirus infections fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus. Earlier this month, President Biden ordered that larger companies mandate vaccines or have employees submit to weekly testing.

Recent polling has suggested that vaccine mandates have support among Americans. An Associated Press- NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released Thursday found that 51 percent either strongly or somewhat approve of vaccine mandates, compared to 34 percent who disapprove.