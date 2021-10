Tyler1, one of Twitch’s biggest names, reached Challenger on his fourth account yesterday. This time, he only played games in the mid lane. Following his successful bid at reaching Challenger, the streamer requested that Twitch and Riot change the banner image on Twitch to reflect “the face of League of Legends.” While this didn’t come to fruition, Riot did honor him by changing the official League of Legends’ Twitter account’s profile image to a picture of him earlier this evening.

