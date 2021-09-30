CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Expedia reveals top holiday destinations

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data released by Expedia indicates holiday travel planning is underway and the top choices for Thanksgiving and Christmas escapes are sunny beachside destinations across Mexico, the southern U.S. and the Caribbean. Mountaintop getaways to Utah and Colorado are also shaping up to be popular for travelers this holiday season. While many of these destinations are already seeing strong demand, it’s important to know that it’s not too late to book.

www.hotelbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
Only In Ohio

Plan A Trip To The Lakehouse Inn Resort, One Of The Most Picturesque Getaways In Ohio

One of the best parts about living in Ohio is the opportunity to enjoy a truly memorable getaway right in your own backyard. Today’s accommodation is one that can be found in Geneva-on-the-Lake, and it boasts breathtaking scenery and waterfront views. The Lakehouse Inn Resort is a timeless getaway where guests can engage in adventure […] The post Plan A Trip To The Lakehouse Inn Resort, One Of The Most Picturesque Getaways In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Florida

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Florida Costs Around $200 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Have your very own slice of history at your fingertips when you visit this fantastic historic cabin in Tallahassee, Florida. With seclusion, privacy, and ultimate relaxation, this Airbnb cabin rental is just what you need to disconnect from city life and reconnect with nature. Plus, that added dose of history makes this rental all the […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Florida Costs Around $200 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
newportri.com

Newport was in the top 5% of travel destinations this summer and Discover Newport benefitted

A surplus of revenue from an unexpected good summer has left Discover Newport planning for higher spending to market this year’s shoulder season. “If you think about a car having six cylinders, all of this success was achieved on two cylinders,” Discover Newport CEO Evan Smith said. “We didn’t really have any international business, we didn’t have cruise ship business, we had limited meetings and convention business. Most of this was generated by leisure vacationers, frankly.”
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
WFMZ-TV Online

2 Berks attractions among top US travel destinations

READING, Pa. — Two popular attractions in Berks County also happen to be among the best of the best in the United States. The American Bus Association has selected Koziar's Christmas Village in Jefferson Township and the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles in Boyertown as 2021 Best of the Best Group Travel Destinations, according to Pennsylvania's Americana Region, Berks County's visitors bureau.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
pommietravels.com

Five of the top rainforest destinations in the world

It’s entirely understandable as to why some people opt for a more relaxing Caribbean getaway or perhaps prefer the idea of a city adventure in South America for their holiday, but it’s equally just as understandable for others who want to immerse themselves in nature and take in some of the earth’s life with a rainforest tour. We certainly aren’t short on options either.
WORLD
bigeasymagazine.com

Top Destinations in the Mediterranean for The Perfect Yacht Charter

It’s no wonder the Mediterranean is one of the most popular travel destinations year after year. Whether you’re looking to set sail as soon as possible and visit the breathtaking destinations across the Med this year, or if you’re organizing the voyage for 2022, rest assured that there is no shortage of magnificent places you need to visit in the heart of Europe.
TRAVEL
cntravellerme.com

7 top destinations for a late summer getaway

With summer drifting into autumn, this is typically the time we bid farewell to many European hotspots. But after a summer plagued by delays and changing travel restrictions, many destinations that usually close their doors in September are elongating the summer season, keeping their doors open as the seasons change.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Expedia#Travel Itinerary#Christmas Christmas#Thanksgiving
TravelPulse

New Study Reveals Holiday Travel Trends

Expedia has released new data on holiday travel for the upcoming festive season. The survey found that travelers are in the planning phases for Thanksgiving and Christmas with the most popular locales including destinations in Mexico, the southern United States and the Caribbean. Once again, U.S. travelers are staying closer...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Expedia Sees Impressive Growth for Jamaica

Senior executives at Expedia Inc., the largest online travel agency in the world and the biggest producer of tourism business for Jamaica, have assured Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and other senior officials that “their data clearly shows impressive room night and passenger growth with both metrics surpassing the same time in 2019.” They also noted that the United States of America remains the overall top search origin market for Jamaica.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Top trending travel destinations and attractions on TikTok revealed

New research has revealed the top trending travel destinations on TikTok, including the most watched countries, cities and tourist attractions. With 49.9 billion views of ‘#travel’ on TikTok alone, the video-sharing app is fast becoming the go-to place to research and plan an epic trip – from staycations to far-flung adventures.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
charterworld.com

Top Crewed Luxury Yacht Charter Destinations 2021/2022: CARIBBEAN & THE BAHAMAS

The Caribbean and the Bahamas are just perfect for luxury yacht charters, and over the winter months the rich and famous descend to party in the sunshine and disappear off to pristine remote islands. When there are so many destinations to discover filled with life and culture unique to themselves, touring the Caribbean and Bahamas with life’s little luxuries in tow make it the best holiday choice for winter 2021/22.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
hotelbusiness.com

Preferred Hotels & Resorts adds 19 new members

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has revealed 19 new members that joined its global portfolio from June 1 through Aug. 31. Ranging from a highly anticipated new resort opening in Big Sky, MT— just in time for ski season—to an award-winning seaside retreat in Old Helsinki, and a brand new luxury resort in India, these newly available experiences offer something for every type of adventure in this new age of exploration. Whether planning to enjoy a vacation before the end of the year or researching bucket list getaways for 2022, travelers can find the distinctive experience that fits their needs by exploring Preferred’s global portfolio, with the newest additions:
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Data reveals the tourist destinations most impacted by the pandemic

New video shows SOS and HELP messages have started to appear in the sands of struggling tourist destinations around the world and data reveals the top 10 destinations that need our support. Thailand is one of the most struggling locations losing more than $13billion and 2.75 million monthly visitors due...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Los Angeles Daily News

Theme parks top U.S. destination of unvaccinated travelers, survey says

Unvaccinated families are 40% more likely to visit Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other U.S. theme parks than fully vaccinated travelers, according to a new survey studying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel. The 2021 U.S. Family Travel Survey released in late September found that 70% of unvaccinated...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TravelDailyNews.com

Top reasons to make San Diego your next travel destination

If you’re tired of traveling to the same destinations or simply have no idea where you want to go on vacation this year, your worries are over. San Diego, CA, has a little bit of everything for your enjoyment. Whether you’re a frequent traveler or you tend to stick to...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

The 5 Best Ways to Insure Your Luxury Cruise

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. If you were an avid cruiser before cruises were suspended due to the pandemic, you may be ready to stretch your sea legs again. Or you could be an aspiring cruiser ready to snag a great deal as cruise lines begin to sail again from select U.S. ports, the Caribbean and Europe. If you’re planning a voyage on the open sea, make sure to check insurance and Covid testing requirements. Some cruise lines...
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

Tui updates list of cancelled holiday destinations

Tui has updated its list of cancelled holiday destinations following the government’s simplification of overseas travel rules from today (Monday). Trips to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and Jamaica continue not to be served until at least October 16. Tui flights are also suspended until October 21 to...
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

Disney World's Worst Park Is Getting a Huge Makeover

Club Cool and the Creations Shop opened at Disney World's Epcot on Wednesday. Construction projects are starting to materialize after two years of guest disruptions at the resort's second-oldest theme park. Epcot was the only Disney World park to not grow its attendance in 2019, the last full calendar year...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy