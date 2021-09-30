SEC Head Gensler Shows Support for Futures-Based Bitcoin ETFs
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a speech that the regulatory authority would look into supporting futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF). United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has offered some positive updates on ETFs. Speaking at The Future of Asset Management North America Conference, Gensler said he believes there is a place for bitcoin ETFs based on futures.cryptocoingossip.com
