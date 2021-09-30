SEC Head Gensler Shows Support for Futures-Based Bitcoin ETFs

Circle is under investigation by the SEC, as the firm reveals it was issued a subpoena by the regulatory body in July 2021. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has subpoenaed USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle, according to a filing on the SEC website. This is different from the investigation relating to Circle after the SEC issued a $10 million fine for the lack of registration of its subsidiary Poloniex. Circle first received the notice from the SEC in July 2021, but the firm only revealed it this month.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO