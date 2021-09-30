CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

SEC Head Gensler Shows Support for Futures-Based Bitcoin ETFs

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a speech that the regulatory authority would look into supporting futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF). United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has offered some positive updates on ETFs. Speaking at The Future of Asset Management North America Conference, Gensler said he believes there is a place for bitcoin ETFs based on futures.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptocoingossip.com

Circle reveals cooperation in ongoing SEC investigation

Circle has published filings revealing it is cooperating with a subpoena from the SEC that it received in July. Circle, the company behind the world’s second-largest stablecoin USD Coin, has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to an Oct. 4 regulatory filing from Circle, the...
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Whales Moving Coins Hints At Bitcoin Maturity As Macro Asset

Data shows large transactions are rising in dominance as whales are moving their coins. This hints at Bitcoin’s increased maturation as a macro asset. Large Transactions Are On The Rise On The Bitcoin Network. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, large transactions are becoming increasingly dominant on the...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
bloomberglaw.com

SEC Eyes Phased Approach to Climate Reporting, Gensler Says

The SEC is considering phasing in its anticipated requirements for companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions and climate change risk management plans, agency Chair Gary Gensler said. The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking at tiered compliance for small and large companies and the different types of climate disclosures...
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto Analyst Scott Melker Predicts Big Rallies for Several Altcoins – Here Are His New Price Targets

Popular crypto trader and analyst Scott Melker is predicting new rallies for Polygon and two other altcoins while saying that Tezos is cleared for take-off. Melker tells his 595,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is primed to move higher after taking out its diagonal resistance that has kept the altcoin in a downtrend last month.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

SEC Chair Gensler: SEC Will Not ‘Ban’ Crypto

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler reiterated to Congress this week that the SEC has no plans to ‘ban’ cryptocurrencies. In a direct reply to North Carolina Congressperson Ted Budd regarding any considerations of banning crypto to promote a central banking digital currency, or CBDC, Gensler stated “no, that would be up to Congress.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Etfs#Cme
pymnts

SEC's Gensler Says Crypto, SPACs Need 'Investor Protections'

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has confirmed in a hearing that the U.S. isn’t looking to ban cryptocurrencies, but he said he thinks they need “investor protections” — as do special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). “I am technology-neutral,” Gensler said in testimony before the House of Representatives...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Gensler confirms SEC won't ban crypto ... but Congress could

Gary Gensler, the head of the U.S. The Securities and Exchange Commission has confirmed that his agency does not have the authority or intention to ban cryptocurrency. While responding to questions during an Oct. 5 House Committee on Financial Services hearing, Gensler emphasized that prohibiting crypto does not fall within the SEC’s mandate, stating: “That would be up to Congress.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
cryptocoingossip.com

‘Not Just Bitcoin’: Bank of America ‘Bullish’ on Ethereum, DeFi and NFTs

Bank of America, the second-largest bank in the United States has given mixed messages on crypto in the past—including slamming Bitcoin as “slow” and “impractical” in a March research note. But now, the global research division of the banking giant is sounding very positive about the future of the wider crypto industry, even describing itself as “bullish” about the overall ecosystem.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

SEC extends decision on four potential Bitcoin ETFs to end of 2021

Again, US’s top Financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on four Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) applications until at least November citing the need for additional time to decide on whether to accept the proposals or not. This was contained in a recently released order notice by the commission.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
cryptocoingossip.com

SEC Subpoenas USDC Stablecoin Issuer Circle

Circle is under investigation by the SEC, as the firm reveals it was issued a subpoena by the regulatory body in July 2021. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has subpoenaed USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle, according to a filing on the SEC website. This is different from the investigation relating to Circle after the SEC issued a $10 million fine for the lack of registration of its subsidiary Poloniex. Circle first received the notice from the SEC in July 2021, but the firm only revealed it this month.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Silvergate Bank issues $100M credit line to mining firm Marathon Digital

“We remain optimistic that we are well positioned to scale our hash rate to 13.3 EH/s by the middle of 2022,” said Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel. Marathon Digital Holdings, a United States-based crypto mining company, has secured a $100 million revolving line of credit with Silvergate Bank using USD and Bitcoin.
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

These 3 indicators flashed bullish ahead of the recent Bitcoin price pump

Correlation does not imply causation, but these 3 indicators did signal prior to Bitcoin’s recent push to $49,000. In stock markets and the crypto sector, traders are always looking for a definite reason to explain an asset’s price action, which means it’s important to stress that correlation doesn’t imply causation.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Crypto complex recalls 1920s stock market with ‘rampant speculation, manipulation and theft,’ says left-leaning think tank

The Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank, released a report Monday calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to aggressively assert its authority over large swaths of the market for digital assets, in the latest signal that the American center-left is becoming increasingly impatient with crypto firms that refuse to submit to the SEC's authority.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

SEC Pushes Back Deadlines on Four Bitcoin ETF Applications to Later This Year

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pushing back the deadline to decide on four Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications currently awaiting approval. The regulator says it needs additional time to look into a proposed rule change that will allow the Nasdaq Stock Market to list and trade...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Will the SEC postpone a decision on crypto-ETFs once again

Global investment manager VanEck had filed for a Bitcoin ETF back in December 2020. However, a decision is yet to be taken by the United States SEC, with the agency still sitting on many other ETF applications too. During a recent discussion, CEO Jan van Eck seemed hopeful that VanEck’s...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy