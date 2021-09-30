How Draganfly Is Revolutionizing Drone Technology
The history of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), popularly known as drones, effectively dates all the way back to the time of World War I (with more examples of rudimentary UAVs existing even further back in history). However, it wasn’t until 2006 when drones were first used outside military ventures. Today, they are used almost everywhere to carry out numerous tasks including remote sensing, emergency rescue and agriculture. Draganfly (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CNSX: DPRO) stands as one of the leading pioneers in drone technology.www.benzinga.com
