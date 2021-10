Bitcoin ATMs are becoming a popular fixture in major cities around the world. With the growth of bitcoin has come to the increased installations of automated teller machines where people can purchase bitcoin on the go. There are currently at least 26,000 bitcoin ATMs installed around the world. But the vast majority of these ATMs (over 80%) are located in the United States. This is due to the high rate of technological adoption in the country.

