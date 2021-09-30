CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Xylem Reaffirms Growth Strategy; Foresees ~$100M Adverse Revenue Impacts In 2H

By Akanksha
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) plans to reaffirm its growth strategy and set out its long-term financial framework at Investor Day event held today. Xylem noted the global supply chain environment has become increasingly volatile, including escalating electronic component shortages. For FY21, the company estimates adverse revenue impacts of ~$100 million in the second half of the year.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of SM Energy Company

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) traded today at a new 52-week high of $28.68. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 818,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares. Potential upside of 3.3% exists for SM Energy Company, based on a...
STOCKS
Healthcare IT News

IT strategies for rebuilding a pandemic-ravaged revenue cycle

Kaufman Hall predicts hospital operating margins will fall 80% below pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021. Projecting cash flow always has been a challenge, but now that hospitals are operating on extremely tight margins, access to accurate projections is critical. On a related note, research from Market cube and...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Shares of Range Resources Corporation Exceed 52-Week High

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) traded at a new 52-week high today of $25.34. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 2 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.8 million shares. Range Resources Corporation is currently priced 21.5% above its...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xylem Inc Lrb Nyse#Xyl#Fy21#Ebitda#Xylem Vue
Benzinga

Rate Guidance Should Drive TL Estimates Higher, Morgan Stanley Says

In a Monday note to clients, Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker identified three key themes for the third-quarter earnings season, which begins Oct. 15 when J.B. Hunt reports. Hurricane Ida's impact on the period, 2022 rate expectations and labor issues throughout peak season are the areas that will get the most attention, according to Shanker.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Did Arqit Shares Quantum Jump 13% Today?

Former shareholders of quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service provider, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ), and SPAC Centricus Acquisition Corp sponsor Centricus Heritage have forged new lock-up agreements to signal their long-term support. The new lock-up agreements will restrict the transfer of the shares by the parties. It signals the shareholders' long-term commitment...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Amplify Energy Corp

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

GitLab Seeks Up To $9B Valuation For Nasdaq Listing

Coding platform GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) aims to sell 8.42 million shares at $55 - $60 per share via U.S. initial public offering. Selling shareholders are selling 1.98 million shares. The maximum gross proceeds are $624 million. It targets a valuation of up to $8.6 billion based on 143 million...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Nasdaq-Traded Agrify Corp Acquires Cannabis Co.'s Precision Extraction, Cascade Sciences For $50M

Hardware and software cultivation solutions developer Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) announced Monday it has acquired Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences, two of the leading companies in the extraction, post-processing and testing equipment and solutions space, from Sinclair Scientific. What Happened. Agrify acquired Precision and Cascade for $50 million. $30 million...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Structured Notes May Be The Ultimate Passive Income Investment

Passive income, one of the most sought-after ways of making money, is a consistent income stream that requires little to no energy. Often thought of as when your money is making money, passive income traditionally is earned by investing in successful products, businesses and funds. While there are many different...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

PepsiCo's stock gains after profit and revenue beat expectations, full-year outlook increased

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the snack and beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while gross margins declined, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.22 billion, or $1.60 a share, from $2.29 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, core earnings per share came in at $1.79, above the FactSet consensus of $1.73. Revenue grew 11.6% to $20.19 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $19.39 billion, with growth seen in all categories. Cost of sales rose 15.2% to $9.39 billion, as gross margin declined to 53.5% from 54.9%. In North America, Frito-Lay revenue rose 6%, Quaker Foods revenue increased 2% and PepsiCo Beverages revenue grew 7%. For 2021, the company raised its growth outlook for organic revenue to 8% from 6%, and now expects "at least" 12% core EPS growth versus previous growth expectations of 12%. The stock has edged up 0.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Expert Ratings For Xylem

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Xylem. The company has an average price target of $125.17 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $105.00.
STOCKS
hospitalitynet.org

What the Labor Shortage Means for Hotel Revenue Strategy

Revenue management within the hotel industry has never been as affected by labor as it has been over the last 18 months, experts said at the 2021 HSMAI Revenue Optimization Conference. Speaking during the "A View from the Top: Chief Commercial Officers Take on the Big Issues" session, panelists said...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Octreotide Market to Build Excessive Revenue at Healthy Growth rate at 2.6% by 2027 (Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis)

Octreotides are an octapeptide pharmacologically resembling natural somatostatin. Octreotide acetate is used widely to treat of certain types of diarrhea, cancers, and tumors including carcinoid, vasoactive intestinal tumors secreting peptide, and pancreatic islet cell tumors. The Octreotide acetate are also used in treatment of acromegaly when body excessively produces growth hormone, causing enlarged feet, face, head, and hands.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Customer success company Totango lands $100M growth investment

Existing investors BGV, Pitango and Canvas also participated in the round, which gives the company $132 million in total funding since the company was founded in 2010. The company’s last funding round was an $8 million Series C round back in 2016. It has previously raised $15.5 million in Series B funding in 2014 and in 2011, $3.8 million in Series A funding.
SAN MATEO, CA
Las Vegas Herald

Aniline Market Outlook, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2020-2027

A recently published report titled "Global Aniline Market" is an extensive study by Reports and Data of the Aniline industry and includes a study of several factors that impact the growth of the market. The factors taken into consideration in this report are government policies, market landscape, technologies, market risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the market. The report further analyzes historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Trip.com Group Clocks 86% Revenue Growth In Q2

Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 86% year-on-year, to RMB5.9 billion ($912 million). Net revenue for Q2 increased by 43% Q/Q. The company attributed the higher revenue to the recovery momentum of China's domestic market. Domestic hotel and air-ticket Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased 150%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy