Relationships

Bridezilla ‘Demotes’ Maid of Honor for Being Too Fat

By Chrissy
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 8 days ago
A woman exposed her cousin for demoting her to simply a bridesmaid from her original position as maid of honor because she was...too fat. TikToker @liainlouisiana was stunned to receive text messages that she would no longer have the token spot next to the bride as the maid of honor because of her weight and her inability to "control" herself and "go on a diet." The bride used the fact that it was her wedding as an excuse to be cruel to someone in her family who she thought might cause embarrassment with their appearance next to her in the ceremony.

Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

