B1G has 13 players named as semifinalists for William Campbell Trophy

By Rolando Rosa
saturdaytradition.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe semifinalists for the William Campbell Trophy have been named and the B1G is well-represented. The B1G has 13 players on the list of 176. Doug Kramer, C, Illinois; Jack Tuttle, QB, Indiana; Zach VanValkenburg, DL, Iowa; Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan; AJ Arcuri, OT, Michigan State; Conner Olson, OL, Minnesota; Ben Stille, DE, Nebraska; Sam Gerak, OL, Northwestern; Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State; Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State; Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue; Noah Vedral, QB, Rutgers; Matt Henningsen, DL, Wisconsin.

