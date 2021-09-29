B1G has 13 players named as semifinalists for William Campbell Trophy
The semifinalists for the William Campbell Trophy have been named and the B1G is well-represented. The B1G has 13 players on the list of 176. Doug Kramer, C, Illinois; Jack Tuttle, QB, Indiana; Zach VanValkenburg, DL, Iowa; Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan; AJ Arcuri, OT, Michigan State; Conner Olson, OL, Minnesota; Ben Stille, DE, Nebraska; Sam Gerak, OL, Northwestern; Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State; Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State; Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue; Noah Vedral, QB, Rutgers; Matt Henningsen, DL, Wisconsin.saturdaytradition.com
