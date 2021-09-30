CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, IN

Republic seeks recipes for its annual ‘Cookbook’

By Staff Reports
Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ind. — The Republic is seeking your favorite recipes for its annual cookbook. And you could win a $100 gift certificate, too. Send your recipes by email to recipes@therepublic.com and put “Cookbook” in the subject line. Typed recipes can also be mailed to Cookbook, c/o The Republic, 2980 N. National Road, Suite A, Columbus, IN 47201. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. High-resolution photographs of the prepared food are also welcome.

www.therepublic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Columbus, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cookbook#Food Drink#N National Road
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy