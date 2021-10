Following a rocky start Friday, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed the day with gains of around 1%. The good news reversed in Monday’s premarket session, with all three trading down less than half a point. Over the weekend, President Biden said that there will be no vote on the infrastructure deal without a deal on the larger reconciliation package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants the infrastructure bill to pass by October 31, a month later than originally planned.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO