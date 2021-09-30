CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Britney Spears finally 'free'?

By Brendan Morrow
 4 days ago
A judge has suspended Britney Spears' father from her conservatorship. What's next for the pop star?. What is a conservatorship, and why is Britney Spears in one?. A conservatorship is a court-ordered arrangement under which a person can have their life and finances controlled by another individual or group — a conservator — appointed by a judge. Spears' conservatorship began in 2008, and her father, Jamie Spears, has served as conservator of her estate, while Jodi Montgomery serves as conservator of her person. Jamie Spears moved to have Britney Spears placed under a conservatorship after the pop star was hospitalized on psychiatric hold in early 2008, which came as she had been experiencing a public breakdown amid her divorce and subsequent custody battle. The conservatorship was initially temporary, but was later made permanent and has continued for 13 years.

The Week

The Week

