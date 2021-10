On September 16, 2021, Seeley Spott Sr. went to be with the Lord at the age of 50 years old in Santa Rosa. He was born in Crescent City on March 9, 1971 to Kathleen Sherman and Seeley Spott and raised by Dennis Sherman Sr. Seeley was the youngest of four children to Kathy. Seeley was a resident of Loleta, living with his best friend and sister Mary.