Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

Derrick
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.

Christian Segura breaks out of plane, jumps on wing at Miami airport

Christian Segura, 33, had been on American Airlines flight 920, a four-hour jaunt from Cali, Colombia, according to Local News 10.
American Airlines Passenger Who Opened Emergency Exit, Walked On Wing Hospitalized

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who opened an emergency exit on a flight that arrived at Miami International Airport is now in the hospital. According to investigators, 33-year-old Christian Segura was on an American Airlines flight from Colombia when he opened the emergency exit and walked on the plane’s wing once the plane was at the gate. He was quickly apprehended by Customs and Border Protection agents. Segura was taken to jail, but said he wasn’t feeling well so he was transported to the hospital. While at the hospital, police said, Segura attempted to escape. Segura remains at the hospital under police custody. He has been charged with violating a designated operational area of the airport, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence and escape. American Airlines thanked its “team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action.”
Man detained at MIA after he walks on wing of plane from Colombia, police say

When flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, landed at Miami International Airport Wednesday night, a passenger exited the plane and walked on the wing, Miami-Dade police said. Customs and Border Protection agents immediately took the unidentified man into custody. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. as the plane "was in...
Passenger arrested after jumping onto wing at Miami Airport

According to WTVJ, the incident happened on American Airlines flight 920, which arrived in Miami after 7 p.m. from Cali, Colombia.
Spirit Airlines flight headed for South Florida delayed after bird strike causes engine fire just prior to takeoff

A Spirit Airlines flight headed for Fort Lauderdale was delayed Saturday evening after a bird was sucked into the engine as the plane was awaiting take off, according to fire rescue officials in New Jersey. The plane was set to take off from Atlantic City International Airport just before 6 p.m., when the bird flew into the engine, causing the engine to catch fire, according to the airline.
Spirit Flight Headed To Fort Lauderdale Evacuated After Bird Enters Engine

According to a Spirit spokesperson, the accident happened as the plane was accelerating for takeoff in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The captain was able to brake safely, ordering the plane to be evacuated after receiving an indication of damage to the engine. "We commend our crew for handling the situation swiftly and safely," Spirit said in a statement. Spirit said all passengers received full refunds, a future travel voucher and the option of traveling to Fort Lauderdale on another plane.
Man who jumped on plane wing may have believed he was in ‘danger’

Just days after a 33-year-old man allegedly jumped onto the wing of an American Airlines aircraft upon landing in Miami, a newly released report states the man told a security agent that he was "in danger" when she discovered him on the wing.
Man caught jumping on plane wing appears before judge

Christian Segura, 33, is accused of opening the emergency exit door, jumping on the wing of a plane and jumping on to the ramp Wednesday night on a flight from Colombia to Miami.
About $1 million in cash was found at site of Surfside tragedy, but returning it will be tough

Distributing nearly $1 million of cash found at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers condominium in Surfside has emerged among the numerous challenges related to the tragedy, according to reports. The exact amount of the cash found by rescue workers isn't known, but estimates range between $750,000 and $1 million, according to the Miami Herald and WPLG-Ch. 10.
