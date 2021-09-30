El Salvador Powers Crypto Mining with Volcano Power

If Bitcoin becomes legal tender in a massive country like Brazil, it would be monumental. However, is that plan really on the table? Here are the facts: 1.- A bill to regulate cryptocurrencies was discussed and approved in Brazil’s House of Representatives, but it still has a long way to go before it becomes law. 2.- The bill’s author, deputy Aureo Ribeiro, said in a recent interview that he wants cryptocurrencies to be legal tender in the country.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO