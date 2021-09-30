CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Dollar Tree Raises Prices Above $1 in Some Stores Amid Soaring Freight Costs

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzKlg_0cCqSRE000

Dollar Tree is raising prices above $1 on certain items across select stores, the company announced Tuesday.

Supply chain slowdowns and rising freight costs have impacted the retailer’s ability to profit while keeping prices at $1 across the board. As such, Dollar Tree’s latest price change announcement represents a response to the current economic environment, Dollar Tree CEO and president Michael Witynski told The Wall Street Journal.

The value chain will add higher-priced items in Dollar Tree Plus stores and in certain Dollar Tree stores. The retailer first tested Dollar Tree Plus in stores in 2019, offering items priced at $1, $3 and $5.

“For decades, our customers have enjoyed the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ for value at one dollar — and we remain committed to that core proposition — but many are telling us that they also want a broader product assortment when they come to shop,” Witynski said in a statement. “We believe testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree product will enable us over time to expand our assortments, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ everyday needs.”

In addition to raising some prices, Dollar Tree is also ordering products earlier than usual and securing space on chartered shipping vessels to ensure product arrives in stores.

Amid widespread store closures, dollar-store chains are opening stores at a rapid rate. According to a recent report from Coresight Research, companies including Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Family Dollar have announced that that they will open a collective 1,626 new stores. That’s out of a total 4,799 of announced store openings in 2021 so far, compared with the 3,597 announced in May.

Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, is on track to have 500 Dollar Tree Plus stores by the end of fiscal year 2021 and plans to open at least 5,000 Dollar Tree Plus stores by the end of fiscal year 2024.

To remain competitive in the challenging current hiring market, Dollar Tree has increased its pay in some locations and is offering workers a sign-on bonus at certain hiring events.

The success of these discount chains highlights a consumer attraction to discount and low-price stores, in part due to high levels of unemployment and a general spending hesitancy from the pandemic.

“Our brand promise is that customers get great value for what they spend at Dollar Tree,” Witynski said. “We will continue to be fiercely protective of that promise, regardless of the price point, whether it is $1.00, $1.25, $1.50.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Smaller Products, Rising Prices: Shrinkflation Hitting Grocery Store Shelves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shrinking products and rising prices. From cereal to soap, paper towels to pretzels, you might have noticed you’re not getting as much as you used to at the grocery store. Consumer blogs pointed WCCO to products like oatmeal packets of 10 cut to eight for some varieties, tuna cans from seven to five ounces, and some family size cereals slimming down from 19.3 ounces to 18.8 ounces, all evidence of what’s known as shrinkflation. Kim Sovell, a marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas, says companies have learned how consumers don’t like to pay more. “It’s really a way...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Tree Stores#Freight#Family Dollar#Dollar General#The Wall Street Journal#Coresight Research
BET

Hold Up, Wayment!: Black Twitter Reacts To Dollar Tree Raising Their Prices Over $1

Dollar Tree has long been the place to go when you’re looking for an assortment of everyday items that are truly $1. However, things may be changing due to inflation. According to AP News, the affordable shopping franchise will be “breaking the mold” and selling items that exceed $1 at select locations. The decision comes as the retail chain reveals that rising shipping costs will take a significant bite out of its per-share profits this year, reports AP.
BUSINESS
myv949.com

Say What? Dollar Tree Announces It Will Now Start Selling Items That Cost More A $1 In Stores

#Roommates, regardless if you have ample coins or not, the allure of getting an endless amount of items from Dollar Tree for $1 is almost too good to pass up—but based on a recent announcement from the company, things are about to change. Dollar Tree just confirmed that it will now begin selling items in stores that are priced over the usual $1 and customers are already voicing their displeasure.
RETAIL
cityxtramagazine.com

Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices As Inflation Fears Escalate

If it seems like the price for just about everything is soaring right now, from the cost of cars to food and especially insanely priced houses. Now, the budget-conscious retail chain Dollar Tree is raising prices. As a result, it just gave everyone another reason to worry about the future.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
94.5 PST

Dollar Tree is Increasing their Prices

Get ready to pay more than $1 for your favorite items at Dollar Tree. According to Huffington Post, Dollar Tree just announced that they are going to have to increase their prices to a little more than $1. The CEO of Dollar Tree spoke out and said that the price...
BUSINESS
HuffingtonPost

Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices And People Can't Handle The Change

The Dollar Tree chain is making a big change that could mean less change for customers. That’s because Dollar Tree will start selling items that cost more than a buck, according to The Associated Press. The rising prices are, in part, because of inflation, but CEO Michael Witynski claims the...
BUSINESS
WJAC TV

Dollar Tree to sell more items above $1 as costs rise

The Dollar Tree says customers can expect to spend more than a dollar for some of their products. Tuesday, the retailer announced it will be adding items to its shelves that cost anywhere from $1 to $5. Dollar Tree says the price increases are because of higher wage and shipping...
RETAIL
wmleader.com

Dollar Tree raises prices to over a buck on many items

Dollar Tree is asking customers to cough up more than a buck for many items in its stores as inflation starts to bite, the mega chain said on Tuesday. The discounter is testing higher prices in stores, raising some of its prices to as much as $1.50 as its labor costs have soared.
BUSINESS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dollar Tree Expanding Multi-Price Departments, Will Test Higher Retails at Legacy Stores

Dollar Tree Inc., the discount merchant famous for its single-price-point approach—an approach that has resulted in slowing momentum for the company as fast-growing rivals have touted more variety and the $1-for-everything strategy has come under under intense cost pressures—said this week that it would accelerate ongoing efforts to expand price points through its Dollar Tree Plus! initiative. Separately, the company will begin testing higher price points on merchandise at legacy Dollar Tree stores.
RETAIL
Retail Wire

Will Dollar Tree succeed as a dollar+ store?

Dollar Tree has decided that it can’t hold the line on its dollar pricing any longer. The retailer made known on Tuesday that it plans to raise prices on select items to $1.25 and $1.50. Behind Dollar Tree’s decision are the rising cost of goods and customer demand for a...
RETAIL
thebossmagazine.com

Dollar Tree to Charge $1.50 for Some Items

Customers walking into a Dollar Tree store reasonably expect items to cost $1. It’s right there in the name, after all. But rising shipping costs thanks to the pandemic have... Customers walking into a Dollar Tree store reasonably expect items to cost $1. It’s right there in the name, after...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Footwear News

49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy