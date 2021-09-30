CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

BKFC President Dave Feldman confirms the future of Paige VanZant is “up in the air”

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BKFC President Dave Feldman confirmed that the future of women’s fighter Paige VanZant is “up in the air” following two straight losses. VanZant signed a lucrative free-agent contract with BKFC last year after her UFC contract expired, but so far, things have not gone to plan for her. VanZant began her BKFC career with a decision loss to Britain Hart earlier this year, before losing to Rachael Ostovich in her second BKFC fight. It now looks like with those two losses that VanZant believes that her heart might not be in the BKFC game and she is considering going back to MMA.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
fightsports.tv

Popular MMA Fighter Paige VanZant Might Continue Her Career In Bellator

Paige VanZant’s husband, Austin Vanderford, hopes that his wife will be back to the MMA and sign in the Bellator just like him. VanZant was a free agent after leaving the UFC, and she signed the new contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. So far, she suffered the second loss in a row, but before the second fight, she mentioned that it was one of the best decisions to leave the UFC and sign with BKFC.
UFC
TMZ.com

MMA's Justin Thornton Dead At 38, Weeks After Violent KO Loss

Tragic news ... MMA fighter, Justin Thornton, has died at 38 years old, just weeks after he was violently knocked out in an August fight. Thornton was seriously hurt after Dillon Cleckler KO'ed him during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20. The scene in the ring was...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige Vanzant
Person
Rachael Ostovich
firstsportz.com

Raw Superstar suffers a broken rib after Randy Orton delivers an RKO

Randy Orton is one of the biggest Superstars to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. Over the years he has been infamous for delivering the three most vicious letters in the sports entertainment history – R-K-O. One of the Raw Superstars learnt it the hard way. This week on...
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Brock Lesnar May Be On The Move For A Big Reason

It’s another way to go with him. The WWE Draft is coming up in about two weeks and that means we are going to be in for some major changes. The Draft is the kind of thing that can shake up WWE in a huge way and with so many other events coming up, it can be fascinating to see what might be happening. We might have an idea of one of the bigger moves, and it might have some bigger implications.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Lamar Odom defeats Ojani Noa in celebrity boxing match (Video)

Former NBA star Lamar Odom was back in the squared circle this evening for a celebrity boxing match with actor / producer Ojani Noa. Odom was initially slated to face 54-year-old Riddick Bowe at tonight’s event, but the boxing legend was ultimately forced out of the contest. Stepping in for Bowe was Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#Up In The Air#Combat#Britain Hart#Knucklemania
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Brian Ortega reveals multiple injuries suffered in UFC 266 loss to Alex Volkanovski

Brian Ortega suffered multiple injuries including a fractured orbital during his UFC 266 loss to featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. Ortega and Volkanovski squared off in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The featherweight title fight proved to be a thrilling five-round affair. Alex Volkanovski was able to get the better of Brian Ortega in rounds one and two. However, in round three, ‘T-City’ stormed back and nearly finished the fight with a pair of submission attempts. ‘The Great’ would ultimately escape both of Ortega’s choke hold threats and went on to score a dominant decision victory.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Currently Out Of Action With Medical Issue

That’s never good. Injuries can take any wrestler out of the ring at any given time. Some of them are much worse than others but what matters the most is that someone is not going to be able to get into the ring for a while. No one is immune to this and unfortunately it seems that another current WWE star is missing in action at the moment due to some kind of issue.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star’s Friends Want Him To Jump To AEW

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed quite a bit over the last two years, and fans have seen a number of talents jump ship from WWE to AEW. In recent weeks CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have all joined the company, and now the wrestling world is waiting to see who might be next.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Dana White believes Brian Ortega’s corner should have stopped the fight with Alex Volkanovski after round four

UFC president Dana White believes Brian Ortega’s corner should’ve stopped the fight with Alexander Volkanovski after the fourth round. Last Saturday night at UFC 266, fans saw one of the best featherweight title fights of all time as Alexander Volkanovski dug deep to secure a huge win over Brian Ortega – ensuring he remains the king of the mountain at 145 pounds.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones provides update on his relationship with fiancée Jessie Moses

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones provided the latest update on his relationship with his fiancée, Jessie Moses. Jones was arrested last week in Las Vegas following the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony where his fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 was inducted into the HOF. After the ceremony, Jones was arrested after an alleged domestic battery incident. As well, Jones allegedly head-butted the top of a police car and was also arrested for that. It was a bad situation and UFC president Dana White later said that Jones needs to stay out of Vegas.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Good, bad, worse: Manny Pacquiao made right decision, Olympic scandal

Manny Pacquiao’s decision to retire early last week is both good and bad. The announcement was good because it’s time for the 42-year-old to step away. He looked solid in his unanimous-decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in August but he can no longer fight to the standards he established for himself. And he will not have taken a beating on his way out the door, which has been the fate of so many other great fighters.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul “absolutely has a chance” of beating Conor McGregor in boxing, says Javier Mendez

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul “absolutely has a chance” of beating Conor McGregor in a boxing match, says rival coach Javier Mendez. Mendez is the longtime coach of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomeov and other top fighters at American Kickboxing Academy, so he knows combat sports inside out. In a recent interview with BetWay, Mendez was asked how he believes a boxing match between McGregor and Paul would go. According to the longtime coach, he believes Paul has several advantages in a boxing match against McGregor, and he explained why.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy