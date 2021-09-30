Hempfield to hire 3 volunteer assistant chiefs

Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review

Hempfield leaders are looking to their volunteer fire service to recruit three new assistant chiefs.

Township supervisors this week unanimously approved descriptions for the assistant chief positions and authorized the township fire chief to advertise the volunteer positions among members of the township’s fire department.

According to Chief Tony Kovacic, assistant chiefs will be in charge of setting up command at fire and emergency scenes.

“It’s a volunteer position but, when instances arise, they would be somebody that would mobilize to the scene and establish command,” Kovacic said.

There will be one assistant chief for each of the township’s three fire zones. Zones include: North Hempfield, Bovard and Hannastown in zone one; Hempfield No. 2, West Point, Midway and Carbon in zone two; and Fort Allen, Grapeville, High Park and Adamsburg in zone three.

Command in the Hempfield Township Fire Department will start with Kovacic, followed by Deputy Chief John Storey and then the three assistant chiefs.

The implementation of the assistant chief positions come as township leaders have been working to improve the township’s fire service.

Supervisors have been working for years to revamp the township’s fire service by creating a Bureau of Fire and a public safety committee. Recently, officials focused on improving their rating with New Jersey-based Insurance Services Offices Inc., or ISO, which impacts homeowner insurance rates.

As part of those efforts, officials established under one department 11 stations that had operated independently. Under that department, headed by a paid fire chief and deputy fire chief, stations are required to sign service agreements, which lay out certain protocols. In addition to changing the command structure, the three fire zones were laid out.

The township is working to have stations become chartered members, meaning the township would acquire property and other assets. So far, North Hempfield and Hempfield No. 2 have become chartered members. The remaining nine stations operate as non-chartered members with their own set of bylaws in addition to service agreements.

Of changes to the fire service, Kovacic said, “We’re on the verge of making that all happen.”