What Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez said Monday while speaking with the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Good afternoon. You guys are a little bit excited here coming off the weekend. Really, it’s awesome to be back. The last time I was here, obviously we went 3-0 in bowl games, was really rocking and rolling. It was really some fun times to see the thing turn. It’s a great place. I say that to everybody about Rocky Top. It’s got great tradition. It’s really a great place to live. The passion of the fans is second to none. And coming in here as an opponent, all these years I hated coming in here, because obviously it’s a tough place to win. But, it was like gosh, why can’t our fans be like that (like Tennessee fans)? That’s really cool.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO