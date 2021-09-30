PG&E plan to curb wildfires is working; here’s why some Sonoma County residents want it to end

PG&E says its 3-month-old plan to curb wildfires by turning off power lines if they are touched by a small animal or a tree branch has been massively successful. But some North Bay residents who live in fire-prone areas where this initiative is being used — at least five times in Sonoma County — say it’s been too successful. They wonder if PG&E has gone a bit too far with this particular idea. Repeated, sudden blackouts that sometimes last hours are now becoming a problem of their own, some say.