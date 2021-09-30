Live Music and Good Eats at Smokehouse On Main
Smokehouse on Main combines downhome, homemade menu items with live music and entertainment to bring that southern flair, right here in the Santa Clarita Valley. When current owner Cherie McGraham first purchased the location, she wanted to use her lifetime of experience in the restaurant industry and love for family and music to create a space where people can just come and enjoy themselves in a very welcoming environment.santaclaritamagazine.com
