Quality Ingredients And Quality Taste at The Old Town Junction

By Santa Clarita Magazine
santaclaritamagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown for their high quality ingredients, The Old Town Junction in downtown Newhall offers top tier dishes and a lovely restaurant setting to match. They have two inviting dining areas, a fully stocked bar, and an impressive set of menus that will cater to any taste. Call in today to make a reservation: (661) 702-4888.

santaclaritamagazine.com

