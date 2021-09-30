Serving the Best Meal of The Day at Egg Plantation

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThey say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s also one of the most classic: simple and satisfying. At Egg Plantation, a cult favorite among longtime residents, even the basics are made gourmet. Famous for their inventive menu of 101 omelets, Egg Plantation creates endless variety from colorful, whole ingredients – and a large helping of creativity. Popular choices include the sirloin steak with Ortega chilies or premium crab with avocado, while more adventurous options include the peanut butter and strawberry jam omelet or the bacon and banana. And customers agree!

