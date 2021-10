West Virginia vaccine lottery winners; Do it for Babydog

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 21 incredible prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.



Chase Donaldson of Summersville and Angela Watts of Cross Lanes have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.



Three more scholarship winners, as well as winner of a 2021 Corvette, will be revealed later today.



Today marks the fifth of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”



Additional winners have been announced today for prizes including a custom boat, a dream wedding valued at $150,000, free gas for 10 years, premium ATVs, top-of-the-line zero turn lawn mowers, WVU and Marshall University football or basketball season ticket packages, and season passes to West Virginia ski resorts.