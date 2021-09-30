Where Every Hour is Happy Hour at Eighth and Rail

Known as the oldest pub in Santa Clarita, Eighth and Rail boasts its every day happy hour prices – quite simply, here, it’s always happy hour! Their extensive menu offers delicious dishes to pair with your glass of beer or choice of cocktail, including twisted pretzels, chili cheese dogs, mozzarella sticks, and much, much more. They’re open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. the rest of the week. Their full menu can be viewed online at http://eighthandrailpub.com.