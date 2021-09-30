CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA Institute of Higher Education named for Louise McBee

By Suzanne Graham
uga.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late UGA administrator and state legislator left UGA a gift of over $3.5 million. Following a transformational gift of over $3.5 million from the estate of M. Louise McBee, the University of Georgia paid tribute to the former administrator and state legislator with the naming of the Louise McBee Institute of Higher Education (IHE). The President’s Cabinet approved the naming in its Sept. 29 meeting, introduced by petition from the institute.

news.uga.edu

