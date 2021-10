Alex Gray went all in on medical marijuana. A Little Rock lawyer, Gray rose to prominence by crafting the constitutional amendment to expand casino gambling in Arkansas that voters approved in 2018, but has largely turned his attention to the medical marijuana market, another industry that the conservative Natural State is slowly embracing and which stands to generate a lot of money for participating businesses. He’s now co-owner of both a medical marijuana cultivation facility and a dispensary in Arkansas, and of cultivation facilities in Louisiana and Missouri. He and other investors are primed to open a grow operation in Mississippi and continue to expand throughout the Southeast as the ever-evolving market continues to open up.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO