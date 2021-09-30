C’mon! This Pumpkin Spice Thing is Definitely Going Too Far

With temperatures dropping and leaves falling, Trader Joe's has just unveiled its new Pumpkin Spice Hummus. Perfectly timed for the start of the fall season, Trader Joe's new Pumpkin Spice Hummus is the ultimate seasonal snack. The sweet dip starts with vine-dried garbanzo beans, which are then soaked in water, steamed, and mashed into a smooth puree. The beans are then combined with pumpkin purée (instead of the usual tahini), cane sugar, and pumpkin pie spices, as well as notes of vanilla and maple. As Trader Joe's explains, the "smooth Pumpkin Spice Hummus is great for spreading on all kinds of crackers (and cookies!), and it even works well as a dip." Just be sure to pick up this seasonal treat before winter arrives.

