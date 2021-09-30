Dolly Parton Responds to Lil Nas X Cover of “Jolene“

About a week ago (on September 21), we reported that famed, genre-bending songwriter, Lil Nas X, performed a cover of Dolly Parton’s hit song, “Jolene.” Well, now everyone’s favorite big-haired country star has officially blessed that rendition on Twitter.

Parton tweeted earlier today (September 29), praising the 22-year-old artist, saying, “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX“

Lil Nas X, who released his debut LP, Montero, on September 17, has already earned millions of views for his “Jolene” take. Now, with Parton’s blessing, that will likely continue to rise, just like his career.

He later retweeted Parton, adding two all-cap words.

“HOLY SHIT,” he wrote.

Check out some recent photos of the two together, ‘ta boot.

Lil Nas X has also recently collaborated with Parton’s Goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

