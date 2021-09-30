CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s when Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel officially opens

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open at Disney in 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World has officially announced an opening date for the highly anticipated Stars Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

The experience — which will transport guests to a galaxy far, far away — will officially open on March 1, 2022, Disney announced early Thursday morning as a precursor to its 50th anniversary celebration, which officially kicks off Oct. 1.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” is an all-immersive two-night vacation experience where guests can stay aboard the Halcyon starcruiser and interact with familiar characters from the “Star Wars” universe.

Disney officials said Thursday that the hotel will put guests “right in the middle of the action,” and allow them to choose sides: The Resistance or the First Order.

Budding Jedi will have the opportunity to train in the ancient ways of the lightsaber, learn more about the inner workings of the Halcyon starcruiser and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu at the park’s “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” land.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

