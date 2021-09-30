Penn Township - Roadway Improvement Project - Public Advisory

NLCRPD District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 31 PENN TWP P868. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Reporting party reports a burglary to a residential attached garage during the overnight period. The owner detailed that the following items were missing. Matthews traverse compound bow (Sitka camo colored) with a 5-point hogg sight, 12” shrewd stabilizer, Matthews drop away arrow rest, bowman olive green grip tape, neon green monkey tail string silencer. Valued at approximately $2000.00,Arrow Quiver valued at approximately $100.00, A bow case valued at approximately $50.00,(4) arrows with broad heads affixed valued at $80.00 , Vortex binoculars valued at approximately $230.00 Anyone with further information on this crime is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or via the Crimewatch Tip Submission portion of the NLCRPD web page.
