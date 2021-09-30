CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Township - Roadway Improvement Project - Public Advisory

 6 days ago

N. Penryn Road, from E. Pleasant View Road to Newport Road, will be closed to through traffic, on Thursday, September 30th , during daytime hours. The closing is for the milling and paving of sections of roadway. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property...

Hopewell Valley News

Lawrence Township solar project is equivalent of taking 1,665 cars off the roads

Greenskies Clean Energy LLC partnered with Eznergy Solar Energy Solutions to install 606 kilowatts (kW) of solar for the Township of Lawrence. These solar installations contributed to the township’s 2020 Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award for Climate Change & Clean Air for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its municipal operations. “Lawrence...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

EASD hears developer's proposal for roadway improvements along South Greenwood Avenue

EASTON, Pa. – Easton Area School District's Board of Directors received a presentation on proposed roadway improvements during its Standing Committee meetings held Tuesday night at the Easton Area Middle School auditorium. The improvements would take place at the intersection of Hartley and South Greenwood avenues in Palmer Township, across...
EASTON, PA
Ironton Tribune

Assistance approved for Hamilton Township project

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Monday the approval of assistance for 12 projects set to create 2,426 new jobs and retain 3,252 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Theft of lost property (M2)

Stacey Lynn Cramer, of Manheim, was arrested for one misdemeanor count of Theft of lost property. On September 24th, the victim accidentally left her wallet at the self checkout which Cramer, who was next in line, placed in shopping bag and left without making attempts for its return. All site...
MANHEIM, PA
ROAD CLOSURE - INTERSTATE DRIVE CLOSED!

Interstate Drive is closed today due to road repairs. This is between North Progress Avenue and Market Place. There are detours in place and an alternate route is North Progress Avenue to Paxton Church Road, to Crums Mill Road. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and...
TRAFFIC
Ordinance - Solicitation Violation - Warwick Township

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On 10/01/2021 NLCRPD was contacted by Lancaster County Wide Communication regarding suspicious activity at 1000 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA 17543, Warwick Township. It was reported a female wearing a pink dress and two small children was panhandling in the area of the Target. The NLCRPD patrol located her in the area of McDonalds with a sign asking for food or money. Subject was told to vacate since the behavior was in violation of a local ordinance. No further law enforcement intervention was required.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
DISTURBANCE CALL - WARWICK TOWNSHIP

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On 10/2/2021 NLCRPD was contacted by Lancaster County Wide Communication regarding a garage band playing music in a garage at a venue in the 600 block W Orange St, Lititz PA 17543, Warwick Township. No disturbance located by the responding patrol.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Route 88 night work near Grove Rd and Hamilton Rd

Road crews are resurfacing Library Rd in the 3500 and 3600 blocks near Grove Rd and Hamilton Rd over the next two evenings. Please avoid the area if possible. Expect lengthy delays as traffic patterns are adjusted. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property...
TRAFFIC
BURGLARY - Penn Township

NLCRPD District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 31 PENN TWP P868. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Reporting party reports a burglary to a residential attached garage during the overnight period. The owner detailed that the following items were missing. Matthews traverse compound bow (Sitka camo colored) with a 5-point hogg sight, 12” shrewd stabilizer, Matthews drop away arrow rest, bowman olive green grip tape, neon green monkey tail string silencer. Valued at approximately $2000.00,Arrow Quiver valued at approximately $100.00, A bow case valued at approximately $50.00,(4) arrows with broad heads affixed valued at $80.00 , Vortex binoculars valued at approximately $230.00 Anyone with further information on this crime is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or via the Crimewatch Tip Submission portion of the NLCRPD web page.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FRAUD - UC FRAUD - Penn Township

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD is investigating a report of identity theft in connection with the filing of unemployment compensation claim utilizing the identifiers of the reporting party. The caller reported the event to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as well as the Human Resources Department of her employer. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also advised the reporting party to contact their local police services provider for the filing of a report. NLCRPD provided the caller with the requisite warnings for monitoring of personal accounts, credit cards, and other billings for unauthorized transactions. The caller was also provided with the incident reporting number to facilitate any resultant communications concerning this incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChesCo

Marshall Road Restricted for Sidewalk, ADA Curb Improvements in Upper Darby Township

UPPER DARBY, PA — A periodic lane closure is scheduled on Marshall Road between Wycombe Avenue and Long Lane in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County, beginning, Monday, October 4, for sidewalk and ADA curb improvements under a project to improve travel and safety on Marshall Road between Wycombe Avenue and Church Lane, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The lane closure will remain in place weekdays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, through late December.
UPPER DARBY, PA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Kirker Pass Road Safety Improvements Project

Unincorporated Contra Costa County, CA – Contra Costa County Public Works Department began construction of Phase 1 of the Kirker Pass Road Safety Improvements Project, along a 3.1-mile segment of Kirker Pass Road between the City of Concord and the City of Pittsburg, in unincorporated Contra Costa County on Monday, September 27, 2021.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ROADWAY ADVISORY - PENN TOWNSHIP Public Works

NLCRPD is proving the following advisory from the Penn Township Department of Public Works. Brooklawn Road, from Elm Road to Newport Road, will be closed to all through traffic on Thursday morning, September 30th. The closing is for a farming operation. All traffic will not be able to pass through during this time.
TRAFFIC
ledger.news

AMADOR COUNTY: Public Notice Regarding Proposed Highway Improvements Project on Highway 88

Environmental Study and Public Meeting Opportunity. Regarding Roadway Improvements Project on State Route 88 in Amador County. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) invites the public to review an environmental study, as well as an opportunity to request a virtual public meeting regarding a proposed highway improvements project along State Route 88 in Amador County.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Hopewell Valley News

Hillsborough highlights roadway infrastructure improvements

Hillsborough has completed extensive infrastructure projects, including sidewalk and roadway improvements. Mayor Shawn Lipani provided an update during the Hillsborough Township Committee meeting on Sept. 28. Lipani announced the completion of roadway improvements that were part of the 2021 Capital Budget, including East Mountain Road between Amwell and Mountain View...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mount Vernon News

Pleasant Township Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

The Pleasant Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on October 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Pleasant Township House. The board will consider a request for a variance at 18351 Hopewell Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio. Nancy Ashbrook Willis. Board of Zoning Appeals Chair.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
thesunpapers.com

Township committee approves local construction projects

The Harrison Township’s Committee held a regular business meeting on Sept. 20, and after reports from special and standard committees, some ordinances and resolutions were discussed. The exemption to a refund of property taxes to a disabled veteran was authorized twice, once in the amount of $4,715.52 and again in...
POLITICS

