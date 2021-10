Police stopped a vehicle for a inoperable taillight in the 400 Block of North Wyomissing Blvd. While checking the driver for license, registration and insurance it revealed a warrant out of Berks County for his arrest. When asked to get out of the vehicle, the driver replied he wasn't getting out. Driver drove away at a high rate of speed. A pursuit occurred, but police lost sight of the vehicle a short time later. The driver left behind his license, registration and insurance. Charges of Escape and Fleeing and Eluding Police were filed with District Court.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO