More resources for Melrose

Los Angeles, CA

By Edwin Folven
beverlypress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrime prevention in the Melrose District is making headway with more deployments by the Los Angeles Police Department and a plan to install cameras on private property. On Sept. 15, the Los Angeles City Council approved a motion by Councilman Paul Koretz, 5th District, to provide $30,000 to cover overtime costs for police personnel that have been deployed to the Melrose District for crime suppression. The allocation was part of $80,000 in total that will be provided to the four police divisions in the 5th District. Koretz previously used discretionary funds from his office for police officer overtime in the area last spring and plans to seek more funds in the future as necessary.

