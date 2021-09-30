CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

READY, FIRE, AIM: Think Responsibly

By Louis Cannon
pagosadailypost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll sorts of things just keep on piling up. T-shirts are one of those things which naturally pile up. They’re cheap, so whenever an interesting one catches my eye, I buy it. People give me various novelty T-shirts from around the world, I get commemorative T-shirts whenever I run a marathon, and when I travel I often pick up a few, instead of bringing along extra clothes. Which is why the number of T-shirts in my life has skyrocketed…

pagosadailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
pagosadailypost.com

READY, FIRE, AIM: Adventures in Disorganized Complexity

Adults taught me a lot of things, when I was a kid, but I’ve forgotten most of it. A few things I remember, almost accidentally. In fourth grade, my teacher had me draw a detailed diagram of a jet engine, and I remember there was a low pressure compressor and a high pressure compressor, and a high pressure turbine and a low pressure turbine. And a lot of super hot gas coming out the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
townofwindsor.com

Help Windsor become a Fire and Climate Ready Community!

Want to help strengthen and prepare your community against climate risks such as wildfires and extreme heat? Take action by sharing your input on the strategies that should be prioritized in the Windsor Resilience Plan. Visit Windsor Ready Consider It to provide input by October 30. The Windsor Resilience Plan...
ENVIRONMENT
pagosadailypost.com

HMPRESENTLY: Corporate Hippies I’ve Known

Purely and simply, it was luck, when I encountered, just briefly, someone who did not at all look like a corporate-sort of person… that’s when I was just starting out in my career. His hair was pretty long, as I recall — this was back in the late, swinging ’60s...
MUSIC
The Mountaineer

Ready, aim, shoot: Smokies Cup raises big dough for the park

Friends of the Smokies raised $115,000 at the third annual Smokies Cup in Sept. 16-17 at the Biltmore Sporting Clays Club. “The 2021 Smokies Cup was the biggest and best yet,” said Tim Wright, Smokies Cup Chair. “This annual event has become a premiere sporting clays tournament and outdoor lifestyle event. Most importantly, proceeds benefit several programs and projects that help ensure Great Smoky Mountains National Park is preserved and protected for generations to come.”
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
WTOP

‘Band is on fire’: Counting Crows ready to rock MGM National Harbor

Hear the full conversation on today’s “Beyond the Fame” podcast. You can’t write the history of ’90s alternative rock without Counting Crows. The band brings its signature sound to MGM National Harbor this Friday. “The band is on fire,” guitarist David Immerglück told WTOP. “Traveling and touring during the pandemic...
MUSIC
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Haruki Murakami
Person
Donald Trump
EatThis

Walmart Is Facing These 5 Shortages Right Now

Grocery shoppers have been vocal about all the shortages they are seeing on shelves right now, and employees are joining in. Taste of Home recently asked its Facebook followers which items are hard to find right now, and thousands of people commented, many of which called out Walmart for having several shortages.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Yorker#Ska Brewing#Durango#The Economist Group#The Economist
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Vice

An Unnecessarily Sexy Statue Is Provoking Some Strong Feelings in Italy

“They were three hundred men, they were young and strong, and they died!” said the gleaner of Sapri in a famous Italian poem. But Italians aren’t talking about what the rural labourer said – they’re talking about what she’s wearing. At a ceremony on Saturday in the southern province of...
VISUAL ART
KIMT

Pirate bugs causing quite the 'itch'

MASON CITY, Iowa - You may have felt some sharp pain on your arms or legs lately. But where is it coming from? It might be from a pirate bug. Also called 'no see 'ems', pirate bugs are little microscopic bugs that reside mostly in crop fields, feeding on tiny insects. Because of harvest, they're scattering and landing on humans as they're seeking new homes.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Deer Gets Out Of the Way Before Elk Battle on Game Camera

You ever go to a bar or a concert or something like that and find yourself in the vicinity of a fight that doesn't have anything to do with you? Then you have a choice: join in the brawl, like an old John Wayne movie, try to break it up, or just go ahead and get out of the way.
ANIMALS
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy