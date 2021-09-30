CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

OPINION: Confronting the Challenges Facing Undocumented Students

 6 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has strained and tested us. As board members and leaders in our districts, in Denver and the Roaring Fork Valley, we have seen firsthand the devastating impact of the pandemic on our students and their families. As first generation American leaders, we have also seen the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 within our own families and respective immigrant communities. From the urban core to the mountain valleys of Colorado, the burden of the pandemic has been even greater for many undocumented students and their families.

