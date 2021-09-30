Novel approach to 3D image segmentation delivers 'jaw-dropping' demonstration
Skoltech researchers led by Professor Dylov and their colleagues from First Pavlov State Medical University of St. Petersburg, Russia, have developed a brand-new approach to the task of 3D image segmentation—figuring out the contours of the constituent parts in a complex structure. While their so-called negative volume segmentation technique has potential for applications in a wide range of areas, including construction and engineering, the scientists sought out literally the most jaw-dropping object to demonstrate the solution's merits. The study is published in Nature Scientific Reports.medicalxpress.com
