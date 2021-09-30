Novel approach to 3D image segmentation delivers 'jaw-dropping' demonstration

Perform accurate and fast object segmentation in images and videos with PixelLib. Image Segmentation in Computer Vision Applications. Computer Vision is the ability of computers to see and analyze what they see. Image segmentation is an aspect of computer vision that deals with segmenting the contents of objects visualized by a computer into different categories for better analysis. A good example of the process of image segmentation is foreground-background separation of objects in images, which is the technique of separating objects from its background for analyzing the objects and its background. The ability of image segmentation to achieve the task of foreground-background separation makes it an invaluable field in solving a lot of computer vision problems such as analysis of medical images, background editing, vision in self driving cars and analysis of satellite images.

