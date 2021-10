New ‌iPad‌ and ‌iPad‌ owners may not be able to access the ‌Apple Music‌ catalog, ‌Apple Music‌ settings, or use Sync Library after restoring from a backup. To fix this issue, Apple says that the devices must be updated, which can be done by going to Settings > General > Software Update. ‌iPhone 13‌ owners who have already received their devices have confirmed that there is a day one iOS 15 security update that needs to be installed. It's worth noting, though, that the update text does not specifically mention the ‌Apple Music‌ bug.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO