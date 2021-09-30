CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Is Liz Cheney going to run for president?

By Analysis by Chris Cillizza
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Liz Cheney is going to New Hampshire. In early November she will travel to the Granite State to speak at an event honoring the First Amendment at the St. Anselm College's Institute of Politics. This is not a random trip. Politicians with national profiles -- or those who...

Donna Sullivan
4d ago

Im an Independent, I would very much consider voting for Liz.She is a true Patriot, and she stands up for the truth. She knew that standing for what was right, could hurt her politically...but she did it anyway..need more like her and Adam.

William Johnson
4d ago

if Cheney wins a republican primary, she will be giving the win to Joe Biden even with the current unpopularity numbers

♉ Taurus
4d ago

LOL, She better run as a democrat. She sure isn't going to get republican votes.

