Basketball

Cajun Basketball opens pre-season camp for 2021-22 season

By George Faust
cenlanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRagin Cajun Basketball started fall practice, on Tuesday. Head Coach Bob Marlin has been able to put together a squad of quality transfers, along with some fresh young talent. Marlin believes this team will provide an excitement level that fans can get enthusatic about, he says, “”Absolutely, We are looking to have a big year. We were in the driver’s seat last year and are a couple of free throws from the semi-finals. This group brings excitement to the court, and I expect that we will have a very special group. I’m very encouraged about this group, I feel like we could have a very good team.””

