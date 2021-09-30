What Kids Finally Getting Vaccinated Will Actually Mean for Ending the Pandemic
Covid vaccines for young children are on the way, and they're a potential game-changer for families, schools and caregivers — but they won't signify the end of the pandemic. On Tuesday, Pfizer submitted clinical trial data to the Food and Drug Administration for its Covid vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. Next, the drugmaker will need to make a formal request for emergency use authorization — which, according to the Wall Street Journal, may not happen until mid-October.www.nbcphiladelphia.com
