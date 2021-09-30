WeHo set to warn sheriff over investigations of political enemies

Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne was sworn in to office on Monday evening. Her comments are republished below. Thank you to my colleagues for electing me to serve as Mayor Pro Tem. Thank you to all of our residents, community members, colleagues and staff and my wife, family and friends who have been so supportive over the past 9 months that I have served in office. Thank you to my dear friend Melahat Rafiei for swearing me in and for your support. Thank you to outgoing Mayor Horvath for your leadership and taking up the reigns when we asked you to serve a much longer term during the pandemic as Mayor and thank you to our new Mayor Meister for your leadership. I am honored to serve in this new leadership position with you.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO