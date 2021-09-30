CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

WeHo set to warn sheriff over investigations of political enemies

By Brandon Garcia
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 4 days ago
West Hollywood is preparing to fire a warning shot at the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department in the wake of new claims that public funds and personnel have been used for “personal and political reasons,” according to the staff report for next week’s City Council agenda. Last week, the Los Angeles...

