Watch Kirk Hammett Unbox Walmart’s Exclusive Metallica Funko Pop! Figure Set

By Philip Trapp
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A deluxe Funko Pop! vinyl figurine set fashioned after Metallica's likenesses from their "Black Album" period is coming exclusively to Walmart this December. Pre-orders are available now. In a video shared online this week, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett happily unboxes the product. The veteran rocker even signs one to eventually...

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

