Watch Kirk Hammett Unbox Walmart’s Exclusive Metallica Funko Pop! Figure Set

Metallica are the most commercially successful and genre-defining metal act in history, and it seems like every musician has talked about the band at least once. “James Hetfield is definitely one of the best guitar players to have ever walked this Earth,” Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge said in an episode of Loudwire’s Gear Factor. “Even though I sort of know theoretically how to play ‘Master of Puppets,’ it’s impossible to play it in down strokes the way that he does start to finish for seven minutes. It’s truly mind blowing.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO