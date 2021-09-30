CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: Novel interferon-sensitive genes unveiled by correlation-driven gene selection and systems biology

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97258-8, published online 10 September 2021. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 5 and 6 were incorrectly given as ‘Present address: High Definition Disease Modelling Lab, Stem Cell and Organoid Epigenetics, Department of Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, IEO, European Institute of Oncology, IRCCS, University of Milan, Milan, Italy’. The correct affiliations are listed below:

Correction: From warrior genes to translational solutions: novel insights into monoamine oxidases (MAOs) and aggression

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-021-01257-2, published online 18 February 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error. The authors recommend adding a phrase at the end of the section “Gene–environment interactions, epigenetic factors, and demographic characteristics”. In doing so, the phrase “for instance, the aforementioned interaction between...
Systems biology analysis of lung fibrosis-related genes in the bleomycin mouse model

Tissue fibrosis is a major driver of pathology in aging and is involved in numerous age-related diseases. The lungs are particularly susceptible to fibrotic pathology which is currently difficult to treat. The mouse bleomycin-induced fibrosis model was developed to investigate lung fibrosis and widely used over the years. However, a systematic analysis of the accumulated results has not been performed. We undertook a comprehensive data mining and subsequent manual curation, resulting in a collection of 213 genes (available at the TiRe database, www.tiredb.org), which when manipulated had a clear impact on bleomycin-induced lung fibrosis. Our meta-analysis highlights the age component in pulmonary fibrosis and strong links of related genes with longevity. The results support the validity of the bleomycin model to human pathology and suggest the importance of a multi-target therapeutic strategy for pulmonary fibrosis treatment.
Publisher Correction: Learning interpretable cellular and gene signature embeddings from single-cell transcriptomic data

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25534-2, published online 6 September 2021. In the original PDF version of this Article, there was an error in the code within the 'Methods' subsection ‘scETM software’. The original text read:. “from scETM import scETM,. UnsupervisedTrainermodel = scETM(adata.n_. vars, adata.obs.batch_indices.nunique()) trainer = UnsupervisedTrainer(model, adata) trainer.train(save_model_ckpt =...
Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
Author Correction: Visibility matters during wayfinding in the vertical

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98439-1, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Michal Gath-Morad, Tyler Thrash and Christoph Hölscher were incorrectly affiliated with ‘Computational Social Science, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland.’. The correct affiliation for Michal Gath-Morad and Christoph Hölscher is listed...
Author Correction: Macroscale patterns of oceanic zooplankton composition and size structure

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94615-5, published online 03 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements section, where,. “F.B. received support from ETH Zürich and from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement n°SEP-210591007.”. “F.B. received support from ETH...
Author Correction: Selective inhibitors of mTORC1 activate 4EBP1 and suppress tumor growth

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00813-7, published online 24 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c,d captions and in the main text. Specifically, in Fig. 3b, the Time labels over lanes in the gels inadvertently duplicated labels from Fig....
Author Correction: 7,8-Dihydroxyflavone improves neuropathological changes in the brain of Tg26 mice, a model for HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97220-8, published online 16 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author J. Marc Simard which was incorrectly given as Marc J. Simard. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
Author Correction: Hyperoxia-activated circulating extracellular vesicles induce lung and brain injury in neonatal rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87706-w, published online 22 April 2021. The Competing Interests statement in the original version of this Article was incorrect. “The authors declare no competing interests.”. “JPdRV, WDD and RWK are co-founders and managing members of InflamaCORE, LLC and have licensed patents on inflammasome proteins as biomarkers...
Pilot investigation on the dose-dependent impact of irradiation on primary human alveolar osteoblasts in vitro

Radiotherapy of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma can lead to long-term complications like osteoradionecrosis, resulting in severe impairment of the jawbone. Current standard procedures require a 6-month wait after irradiation before dental reconstruction can begin. A comprehensive characterization of the irradiation-induced molecular and functional changes in bone cells could allow the development of novel strategies for an earlier successful dental reconstruction in patients treated by radiotherapy. The impact of ionizing radiation on the bone-forming alveolar osteoblasts remains however elusive, as previous studies have relied on animal-based models and fetal or animal-derived cell lines. This study presents the first in vitro data obtained from primary human alveolar osteoblasts. Primary human alveolar osteoblasts were isolated from healthy donors and expanded. After X-ray irradiation with 2, 6 and 10 Gy, cells were cultivated under osteogenic conditions and analyzed regarding their proliferation, mineralization, and expression of marker genes and proteins. Proliferation of osteoblasts decreased in a dose-dependent manner. While cells recovered from irradiation with 2 Gy, application of 6 and 10 Gy doses not only led to a permanent impairment of proliferation, but also resulted in altered cell morphology and a disturbed structure of the extracellular matrix as demonstrated by immunostaining of collagen I and fibronectin. Following irradiation with any of the examined doses, a decrease of marker gene expression levels was observed for most of the investigated genes, revealing interindividual differences. Primary human alveolar osteoblasts presented a considerably changed phenotype after irradiation, depending on the dose administered. Mechanisms for these findings need to be further investigated. This could facilitate improved patient care by re-evaluating current standard procedures and investigating faster and safer reconstruction concepts, thus improving quality of life and social integrity.
Dual-ligated metal organic framework as novel multifunctional nanovehicle for targeted drug delivery for hepatic cancer treatment

In the last decade, nanosized metal organic frameworks (NMOFs) have gained an increasing applicability as multifunctional nanocarriers for drug delivery in cancer therapy. However, only a limited number of platforms have been reported that can serve as an effective targeted drug delivery system (DDSs). Herein, we report rational design and construction of doxorubicin (DOX)-loaded nanoscale Zr (IV)-based NMOF (NH2-UiO-66) decorated with active tumor targeting moieties; folic acid (FA), lactobionic acid (LA), glycyrrhetinic acid (GA), and dual ligands of LA and GA, as efficient multifunctional DDSs for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) therapy. The success of modification was exhaustively validated by various structural, thermal and microscopic techniques. Biocompatibility studies indicated the safety of pristine NH2-UiO-66 against HSF cells whereas DOX-loaded dual-ligated NMOF was found to possess superior cytotoxicity against HepG2 cells which was further confirmed by flow cytometry. Moreover, fluorescence microscopy was used for monitoring cellular uptake in comparison to the non-ligated and mono-ligated NMOF. Additionally, the newly developed dual-ligated NMOF depicted a pH-responsiveness towards the DOX release. These findings open new avenues in designing various NMOF-based DDSs that actively target hepatic cancer to achieve precise therapy.
Author Correction: Adipose expression of CREB3L3 modulates body weight during obesity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98627-z, published online 29 September 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “The authors thank Kezhong Zhang of Wayne State University for providing the anti-CREB3L3 antibody. The work was supported by R00 DK090210, R01 DK109015, University of Chicago DRTC (DK020595)...
Author Correction: Rare genetic variants affecting urine metabolite levels link population variation to inborn errors of metabolism

The original version of the Supplementary Data associated with this Article included two incorrect column labels in Supplementary Data 3 and 6 files. All numeric content remains unchanged. The HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of Supplementary Data 3 and 6; the original version of Supplementary Data 3 and 6 with the incorrectly labelled column headers can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction.
DUBStepR is a scalable correlation-based feature selection method for accurately clustering single-cell data

Feature selection (marker gene selection) is widely believed to improve clustering accuracy, and is thus a key component of single cell clustering pipelines. Existing feature selection methods perform inconsistently across datasets, occasionally even resulting in poorer clustering accuracy than without feature selection. Moreover, existing methods ignore information contained in gene-gene correlations. Here, we introduce DUBStepR (Determining the Underlying Basis using Stepwise Regression), a feature selection algorithm that leverages gene-gene correlations with a novel measure of inhomogeneity in feature space, termed the Density Index (DI). Despite selecting a relatively small number of genes, DUBStepR substantially outperformed existing single-cell feature selection methods across diverse clustering benchmarks. Additionally, DUBStepR was the only method to robustly deconvolve T and NK heterogeneity by identifying disease-associated common and rare cell types and subtypes in PBMCs from rheumatoid arthritis patients. DUBStepR is scalable to over a million cells, and can be straightforwardly applied to other data types such as single-cell ATAC-seq. We propose DUBStepR as a general-purpose feature selection solution for accurately clustering single-cell data.
The identification of grain size genes by RapMap reveals directional selection during rice domestication

Cloning quantitative trait locus (QTL) is time consuming and laborious, which hinders the understanding of natural variation and genetic diversity. Here, we introduce RapMap, a method for rapid multi-QTL mapping by employing F2 gradient populations (F2GPs) constructed by minor-phenotypic-difference accessions. The co-segregation standard of the single-locus genetic models ensures simultaneous integration of a three-in-one framework in RapMap i.e. detecting a real QTL, confirming its effect, and obtaining its near-isogenic line-like line (NIL-LL). We demonstrate the feasibility of RapMap by cloning eight rice grain-size genes using 15 F2GPs in three years. These genes explain a total of 75% of grain shape variation. Allele frequency analysis of these genes using a large germplasm collection reveals directional selection of the slender and long grains in indica rice domestication. In addition, major grain-size genes have been strongly selected during rice domestication. We think application of RapMap in crops will accelerate gene discovery and genomic breeding.
Possible vertebral brucellosis infection in a Neanderthal

The La Chapelle-aux-Saints 1 skeleton of an old (>60-year-old) male Neanderthal is renowned for the advanced osteoarthritis of its spinal column and hip joint, and their implications for posture and lifestyle in these Mid- to Late Pleistocene humans. Reassessment of the pathologic lesions reveals erosions at multiple non-contiguous vertebrae and reactive bone formation extending far beyond the left hip joint, which suggests the additional diagnosis of brucellosis. This implies the earliest secure evidence of this zoonotic disease in hominin evolution. Brucellosis might have been transmitted via butchering or eating raw meat and is well compatible with the range of prey animals documented for Neanderthals. The associated infertility could have represented an important aspect of health in these late archaic humans.
Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
NB-LRR-encoding genes conferring susceptibility to organophosphate pesticides in sorghum

Organophosphate is the commonly used pesticide to control pest outbreak, such as those by aphids in many crops. Despite its wide use, however, necrotic lesion and/or cell death following the application of organophosphate pesticides has been reported to occur in several species. To understand this phenomenon, called organophosphate pesticide sensitivity (OPS) in sorghum, we conducted QTL analysis in a recombinant inbred line derived from the Japanese cultivar NOG, which exhibits OPS. Mapping OPS in this population identified a prominent QTL on chromosome 5, which corresponded to Organophosphate-Sensitive Reaction (OSR) reported previously in other mapping populations. The OSR locus included a cluster of three genes potentially encoding nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat (NB-LRR, NLR) proteins, among which NLR-C was considered to be responsible for OPS in a dominant fashion. NLR-C was functional in NOG, whereas the other resistant parent, BTx623, had a null mutation caused by the deletion of promoter sequences. Our finding of OSR as a dominant trait is important not only in understanding the diversified role of NB-LRR proteins in cereals but also in securing sorghum breeding free from OPS.
HGNC nomenclature for fusion genes

LEUKEMIA will know the fusion gene created by juxtaposing BCR to ABL1 by chromosome translocation causes chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), some cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and rare cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Similarly, juxtaposition of IGH and MYC is the driver mutation of some lymphomas. What is controversial is how these fusion genes should be designated. Until now the nomenclature varied with each scientist choosing their favorite designator, mostly a backward slash (/) or hyphen (-). In the typescript by Bruford and co-workers in this issue of LEUKEMIA [1] a group of experts under auspices of the Human Genome Organization’s (HUGO) Gene Nomenclature Committee (HGNC) proposes using double colons (::) as the official designation for fusion genes. These may be written in italics or not, Examples are BCR::ABL1 and IGH::MYC. BCR, ABL1, IGH and MYC as human genes are always written in capitals and italics without additional symbols or punctuation. HGNC also proposes these gene juxtapositions be termed fusion genes. Other designations, some preferred by students of ancient Greek or orientated to haemopoietic cell transplants such as chimeric genes, are also acceptable.
Combining experiments and in silico modeling to infer the role of adhesion and proliferation on the collective dynamics of cells

The collective dynamics of cells on surfaces and interfaces poses technological and theoretical challenges in the study of morphogenesis, tissue engineering, and cancer. Different mechanisms are at play, including, cell–cell adhesion, cell motility, and proliferation. However, the relative importance of each one is elusive. Here, experiments with a culture of glioblastoma multiforme cells on a substrate are combined with in silico modeling to infer the rate of each mechanism. By parametrizing these rates, the time-dependence of the spatial correlation observed experimentally is reproduced. The obtained results suggest a reduction in cell–cell adhesion with the density of cells. The reason for such reduction and possible implications for the collective dynamics of cancer cells are discussed.
